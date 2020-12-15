Man who threatened to ‘kill’ governor sentenced to 6 months

Posted on Dec 16 2020
A man who threatened to “kill” Gov. Ralph DLG Torres earlier this year was sentenced to a six-month prison term.

Pedro Ayuyu, 48, who pleaded to one count of disturbing the peace, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, all suspended except for six days and with credit for six days of time served.

Ayuyu also pleaded guilty to one count of assault and battery in a separate case where he assaulted a police officer. In that case, Ayuyu was sentenced to one year, all suspended except for 30 days, to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release or other similar programs, with credit for time served since Sept. 30, 2020.

After serving his sentence Ayuyu will be placed on supervised probation for two years.

Ayuyu must also pay a fine of $100, court cost of $25, and probation of $240 before the expiration of his probation. Ayuyu must also perform 40 hours of community service at a rate of no fewer than eight hours per month.

Ayuyu was ordered not to have any contact with Torres and he must stay away from the Governor’s Office and the Office of the Legislative Bureau during his entire probation period.

Ayuyu is also prohibited from possessing or consuming any alcohol or controlled substances during his probationary period and must attend and complete any recommended counseling by the Community Guidance Center.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a 911 call on Aug. 26, at about 1:20pm, reporting a disturbance at the Legislature on Capital Hill.

At the scene, police officers met with employees of the Legislature who stated that the individual, later identified as Ayuyu, had already left and was headed to the Governor’s Office.

While making his way toward the Governor’s Office, the individual yelled profanities at others and continually asked where the governor was, yelling that he wanted to “fight” the governor and “kill him.”

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
