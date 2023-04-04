Dementia support group set to receive legislative updates, April sessions set

By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2023
Share

In two online dementia support group sessions in April, Senator Amanda L. Shelton will present the latest work being conducted by the Guam Legislature’s Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens. Her presentation—“Legislative Updates from the Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens”—is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health.

Shelton is the legislative secretary of the 37th Guam Legislature and chairwoman of the Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens. The senator will be available after her presentations to answer questions from the group participants.

The public is invited to tune in to either of the following sessions:

• 6pm – 8pm, Wednesday, April 19, or  • 10am – noon, Saturday, April 22

Also in April, members of the community can receive training in how to care for a family member with dementia through the CARES Dementia Care for Families Training and Certification Program. CARES Dementia Care for Families is an award-winning program developed specifically for those caring for a loved one living at home. It has four modules: (1) Understanding Memory Loss; (2) Living with Dementia; (3) Using the CARES Approach; and (4) Keys to Success with CARES.  Participants who complete the four modules will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia Certification. The following sessions will be offered this April:

Module 1: Understanding Memory Loss

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 5

Module 2: Living with Dementia

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 8

Module 3: Using the CARES Approach

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 12

Module 4: Keys to Success with CARES

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 15

Certification Exam

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 26, or

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 29

Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:

• Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

• Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Ongoing dementia support groups

The training program is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez
Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program
Telehealth Geriatric Support Services
University of Guam
Tel: (671) 735-2883
Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu

Rhoda Orallo
Health Services of the Pacific
Tel: (671) 735-3277
Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 5, 2023, 1:36 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune