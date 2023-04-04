Dementia support group set to receive legislative updates, April sessions set

Share











In two online dementia support group sessions in April, Senator Amanda L. Shelton will present the latest work being conducted by the Guam Legislature’s Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens. Her presentation—“Legislative Updates from the Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens”—is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health.

Shelton is the legislative secretary of the 37th Guam Legislature and chairwoman of the Committee on the Advancement of Senior Citizens. The senator will be available after her presentations to answer questions from the group participants.

The public is invited to tune in to either of the following sessions:

• 6pm – 8pm, Wednesday, April 19, or • 10am – noon, Saturday, April 22

Also in April, members of the community can receive training in how to care for a family member with dementia through the CARES Dementia Care for Families Training and Certification Program. CARES Dementia Care for Families is an award-winning program developed specifically for those caring for a loved one living at home. It has four modules: (1) Understanding Memory Loss; (2) Living with Dementia; (3) Using the CARES Approach; and (4) Keys to Success with CARES. Participants who complete the four modules will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia Certification. The following sessions will be offered this April:

Module 1: Understanding Memory Loss

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 5

Module 2: Living with Dementia

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 8

Module 3: Using the CARES Approach

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 12

Module 4: Keys to Success with CARES

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 15

Certification Exam

• 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, April 26, or

• 10am to noon, Saturday, April 29

Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:

• Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

• Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Ongoing dementia support groups

The training program is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez

Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program

Telehealth Geriatric Support Services

University of Guam

Tel: (671) 735-2883

Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu

Rhoda Orallo

Health Services of the Pacific

Tel: (671) 735-3277

Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com (UOG)