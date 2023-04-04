SBA Guam official visits SBDCN; Advisory Council members named

The CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College welcomes SBA Guam branch manager Kenneth Lujan, second from left, for a Site Visit Cursory Review. Others in photo are, from left, Nadine Deleon Guerrero (CNMI SBDC network director); Cecilia Fitial (president, Commonwealth Women’s Association); Dr. Barbara Hunter (interim director, NMC School of Business); Dave Guerrero (economic development manager, Commonwealth Economic Development Authority); Kioshi Cody (acting director of Economic Development, CNMI Department of Commerce), Roman Tudela (CNMI SBDCN marketing manager/outreach specialist), Charmaine Hofschneider (CNMI SBDCN administrative office manager), Mercilynn Palec (CNMI SBDC associate network director), Adelpha Magofna (CNMI SBDCN administrative office manager). Individuals who attended the meeting via Zoom are shown on the TV screen. They are, top row, from left, Benjamin Huk Borja (Tinian SBDC director/business adviser) and Phillip Mendiola-Long (president, Tinian Chamber of Commerce). Bottom row, from left, Allen Perez (chief of staff, Office of the Mayor of Tinian), Joe C. Guerrero (president, Saipan Chamber of Commerce). (NMC)

The CNMI Small Business Development Center Network at the Northern Marianas College welcomed Ken Lujan, Small Business Administration Guam branch manager, on March 28, 2023, who was on-island to conduct a site cursory review in preparation for the CNMI SBDCN’s Annual Site Review in July.

On March 29, 2023, the CNMI SBDCN also hosted its inaugural Advisory Council Meeting at the NMC board of regents conference room.

The site cursory review is facilitated on a semi-annual basis to evaluate the program in a customizable manner to assess programmatic areas such as existing procedures, the servicing and management of client profiles, and the budgeting and utilization of SBA funding. During the cursory review, Lujan provided in-person recommendations for CNMI SBDCN to work toward in preparation for the annual site review in July.

During his meeting with the NMC leadership team, Lujan shared his excitement on the formation of the new SBDCN team and how he was pleased with the progress the SBDC has made since becoming a network. Additionally, Lujan shared his appreciation with the NMC leadership for supporting the network and ensuring its success through their guidance and partnership.

“Every couple of weeks, the SBA meets with the SBDC regional state directors for its all-hands meeting. It’s really exciting to hear about all the strides the CNMI is making in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses through training opportunities and events they host. There is no doubt the CNMI SBDC is making a positive impact in their respective communities,” Lujan said.

The CNMI SBDCN also scheduled meet-and-greet sessions with some of the program’s community partners such as the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority, the NMC leadership team, First Hawaiian Bank, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, and the Department of Commerce. It is the SBA and the SBDC’s hope that these sessions will foster relationship efforts with resource partners to encourage partnerships and collaboration.

On Wednesday, March 29, the CNMI SBDCN hosted its inaugural advisory council meeting. The purpose of the council is to solicit feedback from its 10 members whose prominent presence in their respective businesses and community organizations will assist the SBDC network best serve the community’s needs and the needs of its CNMI SBDCN clients.

The following CNMI SBDCN Advisory Council members are:

Members representing Saipan:

  • Dr. Barbara Hunter (interim director, Northern Marianas College School of Business)
  • Cecilia T. Fitial (president, Commonwealth Women’s Association)
  • Dave Guerrero (Economic Development manager, CEDA)
  • Joe C. Guerrero (president, Saipan Chamber of Commerce)
  • John Z. Arroyo (president and CEO, Bank of Saipan)
  • Kioshi K. Cody (acting director of Economic Development, Department of Commerce)

Members representing Tinian:

  • Allen Perez (chief of staff, Office of the Mayor of Tinian)
  • Phillip Mendiola-Long (president, Tinian Chamber of Commerce)

Members representing Rota:

  • Steven McCoy (president, Rota Chamber of Commerce)
  • Jacqueline Manglona (operations manager, Kin & Rit Enterprises)

The meeting consisted of Lujan and CNMI SBDC network director Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero discussing the purpose of the advisory council, Q&As with the council members, the setting of expectations of the council, and scheduling the next advisory council meeting.

During the meeting, CNMI SBDC associate network director Mercilynn K. Palec took the opportunity to formally introduce the CNMI SBDCN Team:

  • Benjamin “Huk” Borja (Tinian SBDC director/business adviser)
  • Diana Benavente Hocog (Rota SBDC acting director/business adviser)
  • Charmaine R. Hofschneider (administrative office manager)
  • Adelpha Lynn K. Magofna (administrative office manager)
  • Roman M. Tudela (marketing manager/outreach specialist)

Council members exchanged feedback overviewing how they see themselves working together alongside the CNMI SBDCN and the SBA for the betterment of the CNMI’s business community. (NMC)

