Democrat Frica Pangelinan throws support behind Torres-Sablan

Posted on Nov 23 2022
Maria Frica T. Pangelinan

Former Saipan senator Maria Frica T. Pangelinan, who has been a Democrat all her life, has thrown her support behind Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), of the Republican Party, for the Nov. 25 runoff election.

Pangelinan confirmed with Saipan Tribune yesterday that she indeed wrote a letter about “Democrats’ vision of Good Governance” that’s being circulated on social media.

Pangelinan, in the letter addressed to the people of the Commonwealth, said she wrote it to share some insights into the Democratic Party, now that their gubernatorial bets, Reps. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and Leila F. Staffler (D-Saipan), are no longer on the ballot.

She said the Democratic Party stands for progress and equality for all. “As Democrats we believe in good governance. This involves planning, execution and commitment,” Pangelinan said.

She said that people have seen many plans being executed all around the islands under the leadership of Torres that are consistent with the core values of the Democratic Party.

The former senator listed several projects and programs of the Torres administration that, according to her, benefitted CNMI residents and support economic activity.

Pangelinan said that Torres and Sablan are the “best option for the Marianas.”

Pangelinan served as the first female senator in the CNMI Legislature. She is a current member of the Marianas Public Land Trust board.

Recently, Daniel Quitugua retired as Democratic Party chairman and announced his support to Torres-Sablan in the runoff election.

Sablan and Staffler, of the Democratic Party, landed third in the three-way gubernatorial race in the Nov. 8 general elections. Sablan and Staffler are now supporting Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team, for the runoff election.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

