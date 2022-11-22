Go vote. It’s your right and your duty

Share











Voted early last week for Arnold and David and was delighted to see a robust turnout. Not just older residents such as myself but many younger citizens, some proudly and excitedly taking part in their first election/runoff.

That over 3/4 of eligible Commonwealth voters participated in the recent election is outstanding. There are many areas back on the mainland that would be happy to have little more than a third of electorate cast a ballot in a local and midterm elections.

Kudos to all the election workers as from my standpoint as a voter, the process went exactly as it should; without drama or delay. Your work is often unrecognized but is vital and appreciated.

To those who complain that the process takes too long or contending with competing campaigns and their messaging is tiring, I have little empathy. This is the process that guides our republic. Representative democracy is often messy, boisterous, and even loathsome but it the best system we have—especially in these dangerous times that would seem to favor the wannabe autocrats and authoritarians among us.

Note to Gov. Torres: Arnold and David and Tina and Leila cooperating and openly forming a coalition is not “collusion”(which wrongly implies a conspiracy and nebulous nefarious acts); it’s the essence of democracy. Take a look around the world and you will find functioning democracies are often composed of and governed by highly varied coalitions—Greens working with Christian Democrats, hardcore conservatives working with socialists, etc. To be a successful and properly functioning adult is to understand that the nature of life itself involves constant compromise. Just because Torres is incapable of accepting valid criticisms and the adroit political maneuvering of political adversaries doesn’t mean there is an iota of impropriety involved in their behaviors. None. Nada. Zilch.

Anyway, I find myself remembering a parable about a person living in a glass house probably shouldn’t throw stones…

Your vote matters, especially now. If you haven’t voted yet, I ask that you do so. If you need a ride to a polling station, ask a relative, friend, or neighbors or call your candidate’s campaign and I’m sure both sides will do what they can to hook you up. There is no denying this gubernatorial runoff election is the most important in the history of the CNMI. You know where I stand and that’s with the coalition of Arnold and David, Tina, and Leila and their thousands of supporters.

Just vote. It’s a privilege. It’s your right. It’s your duty.

Mark Farmer

Garapan, Saipan