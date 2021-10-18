Democratic Party of NMI opens nominations period

Posted on Oct 19 2021

The Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is an inclusive political organization and in keeping with its bylaws hereby makes the following public announcement:

For the next 14 consecutive days (two weeks), the Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is accepting nominations of candidates, and letters of intent from any individuals interested in seeking election, for any of these public offices: governor, lieutenant governor, and CNMI delegate to US Congress. Nominations and letters of intent for these offices must be received on or before Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.  

Similarly, nominations of candidates, and letters of intent from any individuals interested in seeking election, will be accepted for any of these public offices: Senate, House of Representatives, mayor of Saipan, mayor of Tinian, mayor of Rota, and mayor of the Northern Islands. The deadlines for nominations and letters of intent for these offices will be announced at a later time.

All nominations and letters of intent must be submitted to party chair Nola Kileleman Hix via email at chairwoman@nmidems.org. 

All nominations and letters of intent timely received by the applicable deadlines will be referred to the party’s Credentials Committee for thorough review. Those individuals deemed by the Credentials Committee as meeting the legal, constitutional, and party’s bylaw requirements will be considered for nomination at the convention of the Democratic Party of the NMI. The convention will be open to the public. The party will endorse the most qualified and electable candidates. Further details about the convention will be published at a later time.

Those interested in more information are welcome to contact nmidems.sm@gmail.com, or call 484-3367(DEMS). (PR)

