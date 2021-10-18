CMS rescinds termination notice vs CHCC

Share











The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has rescinded the termination action it earlier imposed against the CNMI’s lone hospital.

In an Oct. 13, 2021, letter to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., CMS said that, after an initial and validation inspections at the Commonwealth Health Center, it was determined that the standards of Medicare conditions pursuant to CMS regulations have been met.

CMS is the nation’s governing body that administers the Medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and health insurance portability standards.

In order for health care providers to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, CMS regularly surveys hospitals to ensure adherence to its conditions of participation, or CoPs, verifying how well health care entities comply with its requirements.

Nine year ago, in November 2012, CMS issued a Notice of Termination to the hospital, dialysis, and the laboratory. At the time, the hospital had 13 conditional findings. In January 2014, the laboratory termination status was removed, and in September 2014, the termination status for dialysis was removed. CMS conducted resurveys of the hospital in April 2019 and May 2021. A validation survey was conducted in September 2021.

“The investments in our hospital, both in personnel and in infrastructure, are essential in bringing the hospital to meeting the standards of safe, accessible, and quality care. Despite our hospital being hit with challenges after the initial termination status, from two super typhoons and the pandemic, that investment and our staff and management’s commitment to our patients led to chipping away the conditional findings, meeting standards of care, and finally achieving this rescission,” said CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña. “Our hardworking hospital staff put a lot of effort into getting here and we are so proud of them.”

CHCC board of trustees chair Lauri B. Ogumoro also extended her congratulations and thank you to the hardworking staff of the hospital. “This is excellent news for our hospital and the community we serve. This shows what can be accomplished, and we must continue to strive to exceed expectations every day for every patient who comes through our doors,” she said.

Approximately 75% of CHCC patients are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, and other government insurers. The hospital does not turn anyone away for their inability to pay. (PR)