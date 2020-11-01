Demolition of condemned NMC buildings now at 50%

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2020

Tag:
Share

File photo shows the demolition of condemned buildings at the Northern Marianas College campus in As Terlaje. (Neil Fama)

The demolition of 14 buildings damaged by Super Typhoon Yutu at the As Terlaje campus of the Northern Marianas College continues, according to the ITS Corp. project manager Danny Vatalla.

The demolition started last Sept. 24, and the construction company has until Jan. 11, 2021, to fully knock down all the buildings and to take away the debris. ITS is contracted to only demolish the buildings.

The buildings that are already knocked down are buildings A to I. Vatalla stated that most of the buildings are interconnected to each other so it made demolishing the buildings easier for the company. Right now, the company is separating the debris, so they can transfer it in the proper landfill area.

According to the project description, the construction company is set to demolish buildings A, A1, B, B1 C, D, E, F, G, H, I, Q, R, and S.

Vatalla said they are ahead of schedule and that they’re doing their best with hopes to finish the demolition ahead of time.

In previous interviews, interim NMC president Frankie Eliptico said the demolition of the buildings is primarily for safety purposes but will also make way for new buildings to be built. The proposed new buildings will include design and construction elements that will allow them to withstand natural disasters like Super Typhoon Yutu.

“They will have a resilient design and will incorporate technological elements to reflect some lessons we’ve learned from typhoons and the current pandemic,” he said. Eliptico stated that this is to ensure a more seamless transition in case another natural disaster or pandemic forces NMC students to return to remote learning.

“Tthe next time we have a pandemic or a typhoon, our classes will be held from a remote site or from other places. There will be a seamless transition [from in-person to online classes],” he said.

Eliptico added that the current COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to come up with better designs. “It’s not a great thing that this pandemic happened, but it’s giving us an opportunity to apply the lessons we have learned in the design of the new buildings,” he added.

NMC has secured construction funds from federal sources, including funds from the U.S. Department of Education, and is continuing to pursue other funding opportunities.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

NMC to disburse remaining 30% of CARES Act fund to students

Posted On Oct 28 2020
, By
0

NMC employees elect new Staff Senate members

Posted On Oct 27 2020
, By
0

NMC student government officers sworn in

Posted On Oct 21 2020
, By
0

NMC honor society inducts 72 new members

Posted On Oct 13 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 29, 2020

Posted On Oct 29 2020

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2020, 3:14 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune