DOL to convert most PUA claims to direct deposits

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2020

Tag:
Share

The CNMI Department of Labor will convert a majority of claimants receiving Public Unemployment Assistance paper checks back to direct deposits. 

“Over the past four months, the CNMI DOL has received and serviced upwards of 5,000 in person applicants and thousands of paper checks for vetting, and in some cases, face-to-face distribution,” said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente.  

In September, many PUA claimants who opted for direct deposit payments were switched to paper check payments as a result of numerous rejections from local banking institutions. These rejections were due to incorrect checking or savings account numbers and/or incorrect bank routing numbers provided by the claimants. Due to the increasing number of rejections, there were serious concerns involving the potential disruption of the CNMI government’s financial management system. 

Alternative measures were required to ensure that regular operations continued. As a result, CNMI DOL had to shift many PUA claimants to paper checks and conduct verifications prior to distribution. The move to paper check distribution also served as an opportunity to conduct further and targeted fraud investigations. Specifically, CNMI DOL was able to intercept checks that were pending investigations or prepared to go off-island. 

The PUA program today is in a much better position to handle automated clearing house transactions and fraud detections. Benavente and Secretary of Finance David DLG Atalig met earlier this week to discuss the possible return to ACH direct deposits. After much deliberation of applicable ACH regulations and requirements, the CNMI government is committed to making the necessary transition back to ACH direct deposits within the next two weeks for streamlined delivery of unemployment benefits and to account for potential fraud in order to remain in compliance with federal requirements. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Russian tourist refiles lawsuit vs DOL

Posted On Oct 09 2020
, By
0

Court dismisses tourist’s suit vs DOL

Posted On Oct 02 2020
, By
0

DOL released over $71M in PUA, FPUC benefits

Posted On Sep 04 2020
, By
0

CWs return $108K so far to DOL

Posted On Aug 19 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 29, 2020

Posted On Oct 29 2020

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2020, 3:14 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune