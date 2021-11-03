Dems endorse Tina, Kilili

Share











As expected, the NMI Democratic Party has chosen Rep. Tina E. Sablan as their candidate for governor in the November 2022 general elections, and Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan for his re-election as delegate to the U.S. Congress. The party has yet to endorse a running-mate for Tina Sablan.

NMI Democratic Party chair Nola K. Hix said yesterday that the 18-member of the Central Executive Committee unanimously approved the recommendation of the Gubernatorial Search Committee to select Tina Sablan as their candidate from four others who had submitted letters of intent to run for governor.

Hix said it was agreed that since only one candidate would be selected, the names of the four others would remain confidential.

Hix said the Central Executive Committee also voted unanimously for Gregorio Kilili Sablan, who is the only one who filed a letter of intent to run as delegate under the Democratic Party.

“We are hopeful and very excited that Tina accepted the Gubernatorial Search Committee’s recommendation and nomination for her as the party’s candidate,” she said.

With this acceptance, Hix said, Tina Sablan requested a little more time to find her running-mate.

Tina Sablan, 39, told Saipan Tribune last night that the Search Committee has already begun the vetting process as to who will be her running-mate. She said her running-mate will be announced later this month.

Tina Sablan said last night that she is honored and deeply humbled to accept the nomination of the Democratic Party to stand as its candidate for governor.

“I am ready and willing to serve you, the people of the Commonwealth, as that kind of governor. We have so much work to do, to clean up our government and our islands, build an economy that raised everyone up, and chart a new path forward for a healthier, safer, fairer, and more beautiful Commonwealth that we can all be proud of,” she said.

Tina Sablan also congratulated Gregorio Kilili Sablan on his nomination to run on the Democratic ticket for re-election.

“He has done incredible work for the people of the Marianas and has been a guiding light through some of our darkest times. I thank him for his willingness to continue his service in our nation’s capital,” she said.

In her letter of intent to run, Tina Sablan said she has spent the better part of her adult life advocating and fighting for good governance in the Commonwealth—as a legislator, as a journalist, as a citizen, and daughter of the Marianas.

Gregorio Kilili Sablan said Tina Sablan has his complete support and that he looks forward to campaigning with her on the Democratic Party ticket over the next 12 months.

“The people of the Marianas are sick and tired of old school politicians, who put their family and friends before the best interests of our islands,” he said.

Gregorio Kilili Sablan said Tina Sablan will bring a new kind of leadership to the Office of Governor, based on honesty and fairness to all, focused on what is best for the next generation, not the next election.

“As you representative in the U.S. Congress, I look forward to working in full partnership with Gov. Tina Sablan. Together we will build back better in the Marianas,” he said.

The two Sablans are no stranger to working together, as Tina Sablan used to be the former outreach coordinator/deputy communications director at office of Gregorio Kilili Sablan in the CNMI.

The Democratic Party’s opposing camp, the NMI Republican Party, has already endorsed the tandem of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie “Vinson” Sablan (R-Saipan) as its standard-bearer in. the 2022 election.

Torres’ previous running-mate, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, has also announced that he will be running for governor with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang as his running-mate under an independent ticket.

Hix said Tina Sablan has requested that the party assist her with the search for a running-mate so they will continue their outreach for a potential lieutenant governor from now for two weeks.

She said the party is accepting nominations and letters of intent for any individuals interested in seeking election for lieutenant governor.

Hix said nominations and letters of intent must be addressed to her via email at chairwoman@nmidems.org. All letters must be received on or before Nov. 17, 2021.

The Central Executive Committee gathered Tuesday night to receive the Gubernatorial Search Committee’s recommendation for the party’s candidate.

The party’s vice chairman, Daniel Quitugua, said the five-man Search Committee was formed a little over a month and a half ago at the request of the party’s elected officials to seek out potential candidates in the event that Gregorio Sablan decides not to run for governor.

“It was definitely a tough decision to make but when the search committee concluded its candidate interviews—Tina Sablan was at the top of everyone’s list,” Quitugua said.