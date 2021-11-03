Happy Citizenship Day, Marianas

Share











Editor’s Note: The following is the governor’s official statement on Citizenship Day, which is celebrated today.

On this day 35 years ago, the people of the Northern Mariana Islands became full-fledged members of the American family. Citizenship Day is not only a reminder of our allegiance to the United States as citizens, but also of our strengthened relationship with our federal and military partners.

As we enter the month of November, we are reminded of the sacrifices of our veterans and the continued devotion of our soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, coast guardsmen, and reservists. We thank them for their service each and every day.

We are stronger because of our relationships with key federal agencies who have helped us recover from disasters, rebuild our economy, and overcome this pandemic. As we continue on this road to full recovery, our partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of the Interior, Office of Insular Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Defense, and countless others has protected our community.

On behalf of a grateful island community, I want to thank our federal and military partners for their relationship as members of the American family. Citizenship gives us the opportunity to build a stronger Marianas, and I remain committed to this goal as governor.

***

Ralph DLG Torres is governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.