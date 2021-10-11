Dev, Kaithlyn strike gold in HS cross country

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2021

Tag:
Share

Marianas High School’s Dev Bachani and Saipan International School’s Kaithlyn Chavez dished out golden performances in the 2021 PSS/NMA Cross Country Championships last Saturday at the old Saipan Country Club golf course behind Saipan Vegas.

Bachani anchored a powerful MHS team in the 5-kilometer run in the boys high school division, crossing the finish line in 20:35. He was followed by teammate Cody Shimizu in 20:47, while SIS’ Rex Pixley, last week’s winner of the qualifier, settled for third in 20:51.

Grace Christian Academy’s Theodre Rodgers, who topped the second qualifier, came in fourth in 21:16; while MHS’ Anthony Bergancia and Marques Dame were fifth and sixth with times of 21:55.33 and 21:55.83, respectively.

Bachani, who won the first qualifier before getting lost in the second qualifier due to a mistaken turnaround, completely dominated Saturday’s cross country run for all the marbles.

“It was long and the hills were hard to get going. It’s so muddy and so hard to turn but other than that it was good. I was leading the whole time except for maybe 2 seconds,” he said.

MHS coach Gabi Race said Bachani showed in the cross country championship how much of an all-around athlete the 15-year-old is.

“They all did so great; I think all six of the MHS boys finished in the Top 10. Dev is an amazing all-around athlete and it was a lot of fun to cheer them all on at the finish line,” she said.

Making up the rest of the gold-winning MHS team in the cross country championships are Pony Tang (23:16.22) and Rakin Hassan (23:46).

Like Bachani, Chavez also topped the first qualifier before making the wrong turn in the second qualifier. She redeemed herself by topping last week’s qualifier then capped her season with the gold medal in the girls high school cross championships with a time of 22:16. She was followed by teammates Tiana Cabrera and Serin Chung in times of 24:21.32 and 27.08, respectively.

Chavez said last Saturday’s cross country championships was a totally different run than a week prior despite being held in the same exact venue.

“It wasn’t my best run honestly but at least, yeah, I got the win. It was actually a bit different from last week so it was harder. I knew it was gonna be different and muddier because it rained,” she said.

The rest of the gold medal-winning SIS girls high school team are fourth place Sevita Sikkel (27.1), fifth place Stephanie Kim (30:42), and sixth place Audrey Castro (32:37). For landing all six of its runners in the Top 6, the SIS girls high school team got a perfect score of 10.

The Public School System partnered with Northern Marianas Athletics, the governing body of athletics in the CNMI, to organize track and field as well as cross country events in the 2021-22 school year.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

nmiva
0

Lady Eagles 1 secure No. 1 seed in HS v-ball

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
nmibf
0

Azriel lifts Lady Eagles to 7-0 in MS hoops

Posted On Oct 01 2021
, By
0

Bachani, Chavez finish first in HS

Posted On Sep 14 2021
, By
0

Rintaro makes it to HS soccer elite list

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
354 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2021, 10:06 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune