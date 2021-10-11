McDonald’s serves free breakfast meals to CNMI educators

Share











McDonald’s restaurants across the United States and its territories, including in the CNMI and Guam, are saying thank you to educators in the best way they know how—giving them free breakfast meals.

The promo, which started yesterday and will run until Friday, gives all employees of the Public School System and private schools fresh and hot breakfast meals that will start their day right.

McDonald’s executive assistant to the president Natalie Mable A. Glenn said that recognizing a sector in the community is not something new to McDonald’s as they are always involved in giving back.

“We are really happy to be announcing this week this offering called ‘A Thank You Meal for Educators.’ Last year we gave away ‘Thank You’ meals for all our front-liners for one week and this is something similar. Starting Monday until Friday, Oct. 15, anyone who is an educator, principal, vice principal, teachers, and staff can come and visit any of our McDonald’s outlets [on] Saipan and [in] Guam and avail of a free breakfast meal that is on us,” she said.

“All they have to do is to show their ID or wear their uniform. …This is a national effort by McDonald’s U.S. for the U.S. market and we are happy to be a part of that. In the CNMI, we feel it a lot more because we have been really connected and committed to education. McDonald’s CNMI and Guam owner/operators feel that education is the No. 1 thing that can drive us and change forward, that’s why we always grab the chance when there is an opportunity to do a campaign around education,” she added.

There are three “thank you” breakfast meals to choose from: Egg McMuffin with hash brown and medium coffee, sausage biscuit with hash brown and medium coffee, or bacon egg cheese biscuit with hash brown and medium coffee. These are available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru except through the mobile app because IDs need to be verified.

Northern Marianas College president Galvin Deleon Guerrero said that CNMI educators have indeed gone through so much—the pandemic and two super typhoons not too long ago. “Now that we are transitioning back to face-to- face classes and making sure that everyone is safe, this is a nice treat to everyone. Before, you can stay at home and eat cereal but now, you get to make it to work and this is a great way to encourage everyone to get back to school and the classroom,” he said.

“McDonald’s have been at the frontline since Day 1 and keeping people fed during a pandemic has been important. The ‘Thank You Breakfast Meal’ for educators is a great treat from one family to another family of front-liners and we really appreciate McDonald’s and Mr. and Mrs. Ayuyu for their leadership because they understand what it is like to be in the frontlines, implementing mitigation protocols and tryng to ensure that everyone is safe and happy,” he added.

Acting Education commissioner Eric Magofna said that McDonald’s has been supportive and helpful of the many PSS programs. “This ‘Thank You Breakfast Meal’ offering is another chance for McDonald’s to reach out and help PSS. We appreciate it and the timing is perfect for PSS as we are about to begin our Education Month where we highlight all our educators.”

“PSS overall has around 1,000 staff and employees who can enjoy a free breakfast meal every day. We know we have a lot of employees and for McDonald’s to take on this is a really great gesture for the school community,” he added.

Jasylene Parico, principal of Oleai Elementary School, said they appreciate this act of kindness for CNMI educators. “We encourage everyone in public and private education to come by and take part in this special offering and to give their support to McDonald’s as well. This is a partner in education that we want to value so it works both ways,” she said.

Glenn said it is fitting to recognize hardworking people in the Marianas, especially educators. “We really want to express our heartfelt thank you for to all of them withstanding all the challenges that the pandemic has brought to our community this past year. …McDonald’s CNMI and Guam are glad to put educators at the forefront and remind them that they fill an important roles, especially at this time.”