Developer allegedly owes $421.8K

Posted on Apr 16 2021
An architectural and engineering firm is suing a property developer in the U.S. District Court of the NMI for allegedly not paying for services rendered in designing the Saipan Garden Resort and Heaven II development projects and is demanding to be paid $421,800 plus interest.

H.K. Pangelinan & Associates, LLC filed a complaint and demand for jury trial against American Sinopan, LLC, citing “breach of contract, fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation, and quantum meruit.”

The court action, filed on April 9, 2021, is related to contracts between the two parties dated Dec. 21 2017, and on or about June 6 2018, between HKPA and American Sinopan. The lawsuit cites four courses of action against Sinopan. HKPA claims to have fully provided “civil engineering, design, drawings, and related permitting services” to American Sinopan’s Saipan Garden Resort Development project in Tanapag and its Heaven II Development project in Savanna, yet HKPA has allegedly not paid for the services rendered. The lawsuit claims that the services rendered totaled $421,800 plus interest, that has not been paid in full to this day.

Furthermore, the case alleges that Pan Guohan and Ken Lin, general manager and architect for American Sinopan respectively, “made repeated promises, statements, and guarantees to HKPA that it would receive full payment for its work.”

The case was filed by the Thompson Law, LLC law firm on the behalf of the architectural firm. The case awaits further review.

Joshua Santos
