Judge Manglona’s term expires this July

Resolution recommends Manglona’s re-nomination for another term
Posted on Apr 16 2021

Ramona V. Manglona’s 10-year term as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the NMI will expire on July 28, prompting the introduction of a House resolution that urges Manglona’s re-nomination for another term.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) introduced Wednesday House Resolution 22-8 that encourages Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres and CNMI Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) to submit to President Joseph Biden their recommendation for the re-nomination of Manglona to serve another term as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the NMI and to recognize her for her distinguished career.

In the resolution that is supported by several lawmakers, Demapan said the Legislature is proud to express its support for Manglona’s re-nomination.

The lawmaker said Manglona’s continued dedication and commitment in upholding the U.S. Constitution and the highest standards of legal competence and ethical conduct to the rule of law has made her eminently qualified to earn the re-nomination.

Demapan said Manglona embodies “all the characteristics of a true dignitary, such as intelligence, humility, and commitment, with a vision that made it possible for her to make an immeasurable difference in the lives of our communities in the CNMI.”

Manglona became the first person from the CNMI to be appointed to a federal judge court in 2011.

Then-governor Benigno R. Fitial recommended Manglona to then-President Barack Obama for nomination as Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the NMI. In January 2011, Obama nominated Manglona. The U.S. Senate confirmed her on July 27, 2011. She assumed office on July 30, 2011.

Prior to her appointment, Manglona was a Superior Court associate judge. In 2002 she became the CNMI attorney general.

In August 2020, Manglona was one of 19 women from the U.S. territories, including West Side Story star Rita Moreno from Puerto Rico, who were recognized by the USA Today Network as its “Women of the Century” for making significant contributions to their communities.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

