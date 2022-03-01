DFEMS officers attend ‘live fire’ training in US

Share











The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services sent off four of its officers to take part in various “live fire” trainings in different fire training facilities in the United States.

The four DFEMS firefighters—Captain John Concepcion and firefighters Albert Aldan, Maynard Duenas, and Soane Pua—visited fire training facilities in New York, New Jersey, and Southern Louisiana to attend active “live fire” trainings.

The last stop in the group’s over two-week-long training was Louisiana. While there, the firefighters visited the training sites in Bayou Cane, Little Caillou, and Thibodaux fire departments where they acquired valuable information and resources for the fire service disciplines of hazardous materials handling, technical and advanced vehicle rescue and firefighting, and fire suppression.

The four DFEMS personnel rounded out their fact-finding and training missions last Tuesday night when they spent several hours inside a live fire trainer where actual flames traveled over the top of their heads in 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit conditions.

In addition to the training opportunities, Concepcion, Pua, Aldan, and Duenas were able to get a firsthand view of the similarities between the devastation caused by previous super typhoons in the CNMI and Hurricane Ida that wreaked havoc in Louisiana.

The group is set to return to Saipan this week.