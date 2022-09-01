DFS Cares supports fight against cancer

Posted on Sep 02 2022
DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is continuing its commitment to giving back to the community by launching DFS Cares, its first ever local charity campaign on Saipan. While T Galleria by DFS, Saipan has been an avid supporter of local charities for many years, this campaign marks the first time the location invites the local community to participate in fundraising.

DFS Cares aims to raise funds to help support local charities on Saipan. For this year’s initial launch, DFS has chosen Commonwealth Cancer Association as its beneficiary. The mission of Commonwealth Cancer Association is to advocate for a cancer free CNMI through early detection, public education and awareness about cancer prevention and screening, and to provide hope and support for cancer patients, survivors, and their families through community partnerships and programs.

“This is the first ever charity campaign for the division. The initiative of this campaign is to continue our commitment to support the community we live and work in and raise funds for a cause that is very close to our hearts,” said Rachel Tan, vice president Operations Mid Pacific, DFS Group.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, DFS will leverage its extensive retail network in Saipan to promote cancer awareness, information about Commonwealth Cancer Association and its services, and provide a mechanism for customers and staff to be able to contribute to the charity.

Additionally, there will be special in-store promotions to celebrate the launch of DFS Cares and raise funds. On selected fashion merchandise, for every item purchased under the DFS Cares campaign, DFS will donate $5 to Commonwealth Cancer Association.

Customers will also have the opportunity to participate in a stamp rally for chances to win exclusive prizes donated by T Galleria by DFS, Saipan, The Shack, and hotel partners including the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Eland Group, and Grandvrio Resort. (PR)

