Admin leave granted to non-critical gov’t employees

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres granted yesterday administrative leave to non-critical government employees in the spirit of this Labor Day weekend.

Torres in his memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads authorized the non-critical employees to take administrative leave after 12pm today, Friday.

Labor Day, which is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September, is an annual celebration of the work and achievements of American workers in the country.

“Here in the Marianas, we recognize the hard work, contributions, and accomplishments of all our Commonwealth’s employees,” he said.

The governor said the government honors the employees’ dedication to supporting the community throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torres said they recognize the employees’ hard working efforts in the CNMI’s recovery.

“This Labor Day weekend, please spend time with loved ones and friends, as we remember that we are one family working together to build a safer and more prosperous Marianas,” said Torres as he urged the community to stay safe and celebrate responsibly. (Ferdie De La Torres)