DFS holds global employee fundraiser; more than 700 employees raise $180K

DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, launched a global employee fundraising initiative in late 2020 in response to the increased difficulties experienced by vulnerable communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative, called “Walk for Them” resulted in a total of $180,000 being raised to support more than 20 different charity organizations around the world.

DFS challenged its employees in more than 15 locations to track and register any number of physical workouts of their choice throughout the month of October. For every workout completed, the company made a reciprocal pledge to double the total amount raised. A total of 770 employees globally joined the initiative, completing more than 4,500 workouts and registering more than 13,000 kilometers and 2,250 hours of workout activity throughout the month.

While DFS held numerous initiatives throughout the year to support underserved groups, Walk for Them also benefited participants, who were encouraged to maintain a healthy lifestyle during months of disruption to their lives.

In the CNMI, DFS selected the Commonwealth Cancer Association as its beneficiary and donated $10,000 to CCA in a check presentation ceremony last Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the T-Galleria.

“We thank the Commonwealth Cancer Association for all that they do for the community and we have partnered with them in raising awareness with our employees where some of them have benefited from their services”, said Billy Cheung, acting general Manager for DFS Saipan.

In accepting the donation, CCA board president Bo Palacios thanked DFS for their support since the organization’s beginnings and acknowledged that, although it is a challenging and difficult year for DFS, they appreciated the company’s generosity. (PR)