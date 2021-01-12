REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK

Share











Monday’s inauguration was very special to newcomer Rep. Denita Kaipat Yangetmai (D-Saipan). It was the 30th death anniversary of her father, Dr. Benusto Rogolifoi Kaipat, who was one of the pillars of the CNMI Democratic Party as well as a leader in the Refaluwasch community. Yangetmai is the lone Refaluwasch woman in the 22nd Legislature.

***

Many were expecting returning Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) to criticize Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his administration in his speech during the inauguration. Propst, however, did not do that, saying there are three things that people can expect from him: Love, respect, and kindness.

***

At the Senate’s inauguration, Alexis B. Hofschneider and Nica Q. Sablan sang the U.S. and the CNMI national anthems. Alexis Hofschneider is the daughter of Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), while Nica Sablan is the daughter of Senate floor leader Vinnie F. Sablan (Ind-Saipan). At the House of Representatives, Gus Kaipat sang the U.S. and the CNMI national anthems with a ukulele. Kaipat skipped a high note portion of one anthem.

***

Newbie Rep. Leila Haveia Fleming Clark Staffler (D-Saipan) was probably the most emotional among representatives in delivering their speeches. Her voice sounded nervous too and she acknowledged she was indeed nervous. Most of the representatives only read a portion of their prepared remarks in order to save time at the inauguration and organizational session.

***

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds attended the Senate’s inaugural session as her brother is incoming Sen. Karl Rosario King-Nabors (R-Tinian). Kimberlyn King-Hinds was with her husband, assistant attorney general Chester Hinds. Kimberlyn King-Hinds looked gorgeous in her blush pink sheath dress.