DFS invites customers to physical/virtual beauty campaign

Share











DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is preparing to welcome customers into its new and first-ever virtual universe—DFS World—this August and September through the launch of its largest-ever Annual Beauty Campaign.

Titled “Open Up Your Horizons,” the campaign invites customers to discover the limitless possibilities of beauty, from premium skincare and fragrances to new and emerging trends, through a combination of in-store activations as well as a fully interactive, shoppable digital luxury playground.

With over 50 beauty brands in-store such as M.A.C., Dior, and Estée Lauder, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Annual Beauty Campaign promotions from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. With a purchase of $150 or more, customers will receive a limited-edition mystery box with a special redemption code to access DFS’ first-ever virtual universe and receive their very own exclusive NFT.

Customers will also have a chance to participate in an exciting raffle drawing to win great prizes with any purchase of $200 or more in Beauty. Dinner for two at Loria Restaurant at the Kensington Hotel Saipan will be offered to customers with purchases over $3,000 storewide.

With purchases of $150 or more, LOYAL T members will enjoy an extra 10% off on their Beauty purchases and have the chance to play the Bubble Catcher to win exclusive beauty gifts or a chance to participate in the raffle.

The safety and wellbeing of customers and employees is DFS’ highest priority. DFS is taking all available precautionary measures to safeguard people in the store and adhering to health and safety guidelines from the government agencies and public health officials. DFS will continue to adjust accordingly. (PR)