Torres launches COVID Care Force Rota Office

The CNMI Office of the Governor, in collaboration with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, launched the COVID Care Force on Rota last Thursday. 

The CCF Rota Office employs 16 residents of Rota. CCF’s mission is to help combat the spread of COVID-19 by providing direct aid to residents and establishments by distributing personal protective equipment, supplies, and information relative to preventing the spread of COVID-19. 

CCF is an initiative established by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres as a COVID-19 mitigation and response strategy for the Commonwealth. CCF now has offices on Saipan and Rota. The Tinian CCF office is scheduled to open by the end of the month.  

CCF has had a direct impact on the CNMI, having distributed over 3,000 test kits in the first six months of 2022. Approximately 500 test kits were distributed at the 18th Annual Tinian Pika Fest; 1,000 test kits and 1,000 bottles of water at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games; and 1,000 CCF care packages at various events to include house to house distribution. CCF care packages include masks, hand sanitizers, personal home test kits, and information regarding mental health and other social services to assist the community.

“Our administration is taking the fight against this virus head on. In addition to the Fit to Lead physical, mental, and healthy workplace initiative, CCF provides CNMI residents direct aid. Homeland Security is our lead agency working in close collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. Special assistant Dennis Mendiola, who leads Homeland Security and oversees CCF outreach efforts, is rooted right here on Rota,” Torres stated.  

“Governor Torres’ leadership in providing lifesaving supplies and services directly to the people house-to-house and at major events is another first in the region. It empowers families by connecting people who need resources to protect their families such as PPEs, water, food, related health care services and assistive technologies,” said Mendiola. 

For more information on the COVID Care Force, contact Mendiola at (670) 488-2011. (PR)

