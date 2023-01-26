Dickinson accepts scholarship to Oklahoma Baptist University

Share











Former Saipan Little League Baseball player Spencer Dickinson has accepted a two-year baseball scholarship at Oklahoma Baptist University for the fall 2023 semester.

Dickinson said that he visited the school and felt that it was a good fit for him, saying “the school and baseball program offers several opportunities for me to be able to reach my goals.” There, he will work on his bachelor’s degree in Natural Science.

OBU is a National Collegiate Athletic Association, or NCAA Division II school, in the Great American Conference.

The 21-year-old is currently a sophomore and a third-baseman for his team at the College of the Desert in Palms Spring, California and was a varsity baseball player in his high school at Rancho Mirage.

Last year, he was also presented with the Inland Empire Athletic Conference, or IEAC Gold Glove award and was also named First Team All-IEAC, finishing in the Top 15 in the state in multiple offensive categories, including batting average (.451), on base percentage (.541), runs batted in (55), doubles (17), and hits (58).

The rising baseball star had 17 multi-hit games, including four games where he had three or more hits in a game, including a 6-hit, 5-RBI game at home last March 5, in a 28-10 win over Victor Valley.

Of the eight home runs Dickinson hit in 2022, none was bigger than his grand slam, in a playoff elimination game at home, against Long Beach City last May 7.

When asked how it is to play baseball at the collegiate level, the former Talaabwogh Falcons player said, “I feel playing baseball in the states and representing the CNMI is humbling, especially being one of the few lucky kids to experience that lifestyle out here.”

“I believe living in the states has given me the opportunity to grow and define my previous skills and knowledge. I have been fortunate to have had some great training and coaching by people that have had the experience of playing in minor and major leagues, along with playing with different skilled players,” he said.

His goal is to keep improving his baseball skills and hopefully to get drafted into the big leagues one day.

The New York Yankees fan then recalled the days he would play catch growing up with his brother, Ethan, and his dad, Shaun Matsutaro, in his yard, and said that “I always looked up to how my dad used to play, he is what got me into baseball.”

Dickinson also thanked people in his life on his journey, “I’d like to thank all of my coaches, trainers, family, and girlfriend; especially my mom and grandparents for always supporting and encouraging me to go after my dream.”

In his message to the youth of the CNMI hoping to make it big in baseball, he said “Keep pushing toward your dreams because I was once in your shoes!”

Before moving to California, Dickinson played in three divisions of the Saipan Little League and made it to the CNMI All-Star Team selections also in Major, Junior, and Senior League categories. He used to compete for McDonald’s, IT&E, and the Talaabwogh Falcons.

The 2016 Finals MVP (Junior League) then suited up for Rancho Mirage High School in the De Anza League for two seasons.

After claiming a starting spot in his shortened rookie season at COD due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still put up impressive numbers in 23 games. He was then selected, along with only two other players, to the 2020 Palm Springs Collegiate League All-Stars.