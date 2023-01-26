Pangelinan, 2 others resign as MPLT trustees

MPLT board down to just 2; cannot have a quorum
Posted on Jan 27 2023

Three trustees of the Marianas Public Land Trust, including former Saipan senator Maria Frica T. Pangelinan, have submitted their courtesy resignation letters, leaving the MPLT board with just two trustees, which means they cannot have a quorum.

Saipan Tribune learned yesterday that, with the resignations of Pangelinan, Martin B. Ada, and Peter Q. Cruz, the MPLT board is left with board chair Vianney B. Hocog and vice chair Carla N. Camacho.

Pangelinan confirmed with Saipan Tribune yesterday that she submitted her courtesy resignation letter in response to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ memorandum requesting all board members to resign.“It’s a political appointment, so I understand,” Pangelinan said.

Palacios issued the memorandum last Jan. 19, asking all members of boards and commissions who were politically appointed by the previous Torres administration to resign to pave the way for the appointment of new board and commission members.

Pangelinan submitted her courtesy resignation letter last Sunday, Jan. 22. The letter was delivered to the Office of the Governor the following morning, Monday.

In her letter to Palacios, Pangelinan said that, although her term will end on Jan. 9, 2024, she fully understands the changes that he seeks and the need to pave for new members to serve under his leadership.

Pangelinan was serving her second six-year term.

She asked Palacios to accept her letter as a formal notification of her resignation as an MPLT trustee, in response to his request.

Pangelinan said her resignation takes effect on the date of her letter and that she is grateful to serve as one of the trustees representing Saipan for the past 10 years.

“I have all the confidence for its continued success under your administration,” Pangelinan told the governor.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

