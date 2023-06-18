Different buffet menu daily at Party & Beyond

Share











Party & Beyond goes above and beyond on its daily lunch buffet as the Gualo Rai restaurant serves a different set menu everyday.

Supervisor Julie Ann Arcilla said they started their daily lunch buffet in September 2021 during the height of COVID-19.

“The first time we opened it was COVID-19, and we didn’t want to make it too high and just OK for a small restaurant price.”

Party & Beyond is different from other buffets on Saipan because their selections vary from day to day.

Their buffet lunch offering has eight different menu choices, such as chicken, pork, beef, and vegetables dishes plus two types of rice (plain rice or fried rice) and one soup. They also serve buns, butchi, and other breaded desserts.

“There are also fruits and drinks (iced tea and lemonade) that are included in the buffet, and most customers enjoy their buffet lunch with our well-known boba milk tea,” said Arcilla.

Just some of the specific dishes in the buffet spread include crispy fried chicken, beef with tomatoes, chicken with mushrooms, roasted pork, braised pork with potatoes, pork cutlet, lumpiang shanghai, corn soup, and stir-fried vegetables.

Arcilla said Party & Beyond so far has developed a loyal following for its daily lunch buffet.

“We have been receiving great feedback from customers saying that the food is delicious, the atmosphere is inviting and new, and the price is cheap and worth it. They mention that they will recommend and bring in new customers and we are always thankful for that and will always be ready to serve everyone!” she said.

Party & Beyond’s daily lunch buffet is from 11am to 2pm and costs only $15 for adults 12 years old and above, $8 for children 5 years old to 11 years old, and children 4 and below eat for free.

Arcilla said aside from their daily lunch buffet, Party & Beyond also has an ala carte menu from 5pm to 9pm and takeout bento lunch.

The $6 bento includes three different menu choices from the lunch buffet menu, one choice of rice, and one soup.

Party & Beyond, located next to Paradise Dental along Middle Road in Gualo Rai, can accommodate up to 50-55 customers. For more information, call (670) 488-1199 or (670) 285-1809, or you can message their Facebook page at Party & Beyond Restaurant.