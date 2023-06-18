Different buffet menu daily at Party & Beyond

By
|
Posted on Jun 19 2023
Share

Party & Beyond is located next to Paradise Dental along Middle Road in Gualo Rai. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Party & Beyond goes above and beyond on its daily lunch buffet as the Gualo Rai restaurant serves a different set menu everyday.

Supervisor Julie Ann Arcilla said they started their daily lunch buffet in September 2021 during the height of COVID-19.

“The first time we opened it was COVID-19, and we didn’t want to make it too high and just OK for a small restaurant price.”

Party & Beyond is different from other buffets on Saipan because their selections vary from day to day.

Their buffet lunch offering has eight different menu choices, such as chicken, pork, beef, and vegetables dishes plus two types of rice (plain rice or fried rice) and one soup. They also serve buns, butchi, and other breaded desserts.

“There are also fruits and drinks (iced tea and lemonade) that are included in the buffet, and most customers enjoy their buffet lunch with our well-known boba milk tea,” said Arcilla.

Party & Beyond’s buffet lunch offering has eight different menu choices, such as chicken, pork, beef, and vegetables dishes as well as two types of rice (plain rice or fried rice) and one soup.

Just some of the specific dishes in the buffet spread include crispy fried chicken, beef with tomatoes, chicken with mushrooms, roasted pork, braised pork with potatoes, pork cutlet, lumpiang shanghai, corn soup, and stir-fried vegetables.

Arcilla said Party & Beyond so far has developed a loyal following for its daily lunch buffet.

“We have been receiving great feedback from customers saying that the food is delicious, the atmosphere is inviting and new, and the price is cheap and worth it. They mention that they will recommend and bring in new customers and we are always thankful for that and will always be ready to serve everyone!” she said.

Party & Beyond’s daily lunch buffet is from 11am to 2pm and costs only $15 for adults 12 years old and above, $8 for children 5 years old to 11 years old, and children 4 and below eat for free.

Arcilla said aside from their daily lunch buffet, Party & Beyond also has an ala carte menu from 5pm to 9pm and takeout bento lunch.

The $6 bento includes three different menu choices from the lunch buffet menu, one choice of rice, and one soup.

Party & Beyond, located next to Paradise Dental along Middle Road in Gualo Rai, can accommodate up to 50-55 customers. For more information, call (670) 488-1199 or (670) 285-1809, or you can message their Facebook page at Party & Beyond Restaurant.

Party & Beyond can accommodate up to 55 customers and its lunch buffet is open everyday from 11am to 2pm.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 20, 2023, 12:07 AM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune