Requests for ‘Buy America’ waiver is now open for public comments
The Department of the Interior has reviewed Buy America waiver requests and determined that they appear to meet the legal and policy requirements of Buy America, either in full or in part, as indicated. They are currently open for a 15 day public comment period. Comments can be sent to DOI_Grants_BuyAmerica_Waiver@ios.doi.gov. Please reference the associated project title in the subject line of the email. Comments received prior to the public comment closing date will be reviewed and considered by DOI.
More information here and specific information on the Pacific Islands Territories Waiver at https://doi.gov/grants/BuyAmerica/WaiversForComment (PR)