Requests for ‘Buy America’ waiver is now open for public comments

By
|
Posted on Jun 19 2023
Share

The Department of the Interior has reviewed Buy America waiver requests and determined that they appear to meet the legal and policy requirements of Buy America, either in full or in part, as indicated.  They are currently open for a 15 day public comment period. Comments can be sent to DOI_Grants_BuyAmerica_Waiver@ios.doi.gov. Please reference the associated project title in the subject line of the email. Comments received prior to the public comment closing date will be reviewed and considered by DOI.

More information here and specific information on the Pacific Islands Territories Waiver at https://doi.gov/grants/BuyAmerica/WaiversForComment (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 19, 2023, 11:00 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune