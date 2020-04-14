CANCELING 2021 MINI GAMES

‘Difficult, right decision’

By
|
Posted on Apr 15 2020
Athletes compete in the 100m hurdles during last year’s Pacific Games in Apia Samoa. Athletics is one of the sports included in the program of events for the 2021 Pacific Mini Games. (Samoa Games)

Playing the devil’s advocate, CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Kurt Barnes believes canceling the 2021 Pacific Mini Games is a tough decision to make, but the right one.

“If I had to decide today, and in my own opinion, I would have to say cancel the Games and bid for another opportunity to host future games,” said Barnes, a former Northern Marianas Sports Association official and was among the organizers of the historic 1969 Micronesian Olympics held on Saipan.

The CNMI won the hosting rights for the 2021 Mini Games in 2014, while the government and the Pacific Games Council have already signed the contract for the staging of the quadrennial event early this year. An oversight committee has also been created to look into the Commonwealth’s preparation for the hosting of the Mini Games.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and questions on whether the Mini Games should be postponed or canceled were raised, especially after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to next year due to the crisis.

A week after the new schedule (July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021) of the Tokyo event has been announced, the PGC has reached out to the CNMI, requesting to consider making changes to the schedule of the Mini Games to avoid clashing with Olympics. Initially, the 2021 Mini Games is set for June and PGC is hoping it may be moved to the latter part of next year or early 2022. The PGC is giving the Commonwealth time to decide on the request.

If the CNMI makes the call, Barnes believes it should be made soon.

“Canceling the Games is a very tough decision that needs to be considered soon and this decision can’t wait too long to see if perhaps the economy will turnaround. It could take a year or more for the economy to revitalize. The Olympics have already been moved from 2020 to 2021, or over the same time frame as the 2021 Mini Games so another date would have to be agreed upon. 2022 will also see the Micronesian Games being held in Majuro (Marshall Islands), another conflict,” said the former Northern Marianas Athletics president and author of the book “Sports Legends of Micronesia.”

Next year’s Mini Games would be the first time that the event will come to Saipan and logistically, the now California-based Barnes said that CNMI sports officials and other stakeholders are up to the task.

“It is a true honor to be able to host and present a memorable Games for all Pacific and Oceania nations to partake in. I am also sure that the NMSA board members, the local organizing committee, the community, and CNMI athletes all are and have been focused, dedicated and ready to plan, organize, carry through, and participate in these Games,” Barnes said.

“The beat down facilities could easily be renovated in time to allow for safe and inspiring competition. Yes, the hosting of the Games would certainly showcase the beauty of Saipan, the hospitality of its people, and would be a sports extravaganza to be remembered by all,” he added.

However, allotting and using available resources, especially government funds, to prepare for the Games at these trying times would be hard to overlook.

“There is still one missing item—money. Money to host the Games,” Barnes said.

Late last year, the PGC has devised a payment scheme that would make it easier for the CNMI government to finance the Games. It would cost the CNMI $3 million (down from the original proposal of $8 million) to hold the regional event, but majority of the payments are scheduled for next year. Part of the costs will also come from fees charged to participating countries.

“My main reason is how would one justify the hosting of this multi-sport event while all PSS teachers have been furloughed, government employees have been laid off or furloughed, the CNMI retirees have had their pensions reduced by at least 25%, and the CNMI economy is in a virtual free fall. If there is no money to pay salaries of the above-mentioned people, how can anyone justify hosting these Games?” Barnes said.

“Yes, it is a difficult decision to make. The reason to cancel, however, is in plain view and the sooner the decision is made the better,” he added.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
