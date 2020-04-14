Free small business webinars

Share







The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free live webinars for April 2020. Webinars run from 10am to 11am and will be conducted via Zoom. A link to the live webinar will be emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the start of the webinar. A survey link will be emailed to attendees after the completion of the webinar.

April 16: How to Get HUBZone Certified – All of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the process and address follow up requirements from SBA regarding HUBZone certification.

April 23: How to Get 8(a) Certified – The SBA’s 8(a) program was created to help small, disadvantaged businesses compete in federal contracting. The Guam PTAC will help you navigate the forms and requirements of the 8a program.

April 30: How to Get Women-Owned Small Business Certified– WOSB is currently, a self-certification with very unique rules. We will discuss the certification process, supporting document requirements, and upcoming changes to the program.

May 7: All Small Mentor-Protégé Program – The SBA’s All Small Business Mentor-Protégé Program is modeled after the 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Program. The Guam PTAC will update you on the eligibility requirements and how to apply.

Register on the PTAC website, http://guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)