Dinner and gifts for Coast Guard commandant and his group

By
|
Posted on Aug 03 2021

Tag:
Share
USCG Group

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, sixth from left, joins U.S. Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, second from right, in a group photo after last Wednesday’s dinner and gift exchange at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan. (Joshua Santos)
JOSHUA SANTOS

The CNMI Office of the Governor hosted a reception dinner for U.S. Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz and his group last Wednesday at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan, which featured an exchange of gifts between USCG officials and the CNMI leadership.

The reception was also graced by the presence of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, the CNMI’s master navigators, and representatives of the Carolinian Affairs Office, while Schultz’s group included his military aide, Lt. Commander Christine Torres Igisomar, who is the highest-ranking Chamorro woman in the U.S. Coast Guard’s history.

In his remarks, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said the CNMI and the USCG “have had a special relationship over the years” and recognized the USCG for its presence in the CNMI after Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.

“After Super Typhoon Yutu back in October 2018, Coast Guard aircraft were the first ones in the air to conduct surveillance and helped in creating our first damage assessments. Coast Guard cutterr Sequoia assisted in bringing in relief supplies during that vulnerable time,” said Torres.

Torres also welcomed Igisomar back home, and recognized her for her “proactive efforts” in getting the CNMI’s youth interested in pursuing a career with the USCG. “It is always with a great sense of pride when we see our very own sons and daughters assume officer ranks. We are all very proud of you,” said Torres.

In his remarks, Schultz credited Igisomar for helping orchestrate his group’s visit to the CNMI, and said he was able to meet over dinner the night before with recent CNMI graduates who have committed to pursuing a career with the Coast Guard.

“As a region, this area encourages the youth to join the military to serve others, to serve our great nation. I just want to thank you for that level of support, because it is not lost on us back in the [U.S.] mainland that there is something special going on here on how you raise your young men and women,” said Schultz.

For gifts, the Coast Guard gave the CNMI’s master navigators small models of a USCG vessel, the Barque Eagle, and large wooden fishing hooks engraved with the “chief’s anchor,” a USCG symbol that represents stability and security.

Torres presented Schultz with special Carolinian garb adorned with beads that is typically reserved for special occasions and worn by traditional leaders. Master navigator Cecilio Raiukiulipiy gifted Schultz and the group of USCG officials traditional paddles, and special rope made of coconut fibers that he said takes much time and many hands to weave.

Schultz and his group earlier attended a joint legislative meeting on Wednesday on Capital Hill, and left Saipan for Guam last Thursday to commission three new fast response cutters there, the Myrtle Hazard, Oliver Henry, and the Frederick Hatch.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Coast Guard, partners rescue three overdue mariners in Kiribati

Posted On Jul 14 2021
, By
0

Coast Guard, partners rescue overdue fisherman in FSM

Posted On Jun 10 2021
, By
0

Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter

Posted On Mar 11 2021
, By
0

Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Wake Island

Posted On Feb 11 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021
UOG

UOG Sea Grant is awarded $250K to support watershed restoration and outreach efforts

Posted On Jul 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 3, 2021

Posted On Aug 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 30, 2021

Posted On Jul 30 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7-28, 2021

Posted On Jul 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 3, 2021, 2:59 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s SW
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune