State funeral for Blanco this Thursday

Posted on Aug 03 2021
The CNMI government will be holding a state funeral this Thursday for the late representative Ivan James Alafanso Blanco at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, starting at 9am.

In line with this, non-critical government employees who will be attending the state funeral services will be authorized to file for administrative leave on Thursday, from 7:30am to 11:30am.

In his memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads yesterday, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said sign sheets will be present on site for government employees in attendance at the funeral service. Administrative leave will only be granted to employees that will be attending the funeral.

Torres advised all department and activity heads to be in formal attire: men in suit and tie, and women in formal dress.

The governor thanked the community for their kindness and support of the Blanco family during this emotional time. “We ask for your continued support this week as the CNMI bids farewell to one of its public servants, Rep. Ivan James Alafanso Blanco,” Torres said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
