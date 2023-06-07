Disaster declaration for Rota OK’d

Posted on Jun 08 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden has approved the CNMI’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Category B (emergency protective measures), and Direct Federal Assistance to further support the Commonwealth’s disaster response and recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar.

This declaration is in addition to the earlier Biden declaration, which was a pre-landfall emergency declaration. This earlier, pre-landfall emergency declaration was made on May 23, 2023.

According to the White House, “The President’s action makes federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for the island of Rota.”

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios thanked Biden, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for approving the CNMI’s request for a major disaster declaration. “This declaration will aid the Commonwealth’s response and recovery for Rota following the effects of Typhoon Mawar,” he added.

Palacios signed the request for a Major Disaster Declaration on May 30, 2023 in consultation with the CNMI’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.  Benigno B. Ruiz of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

“Damage assessments are continuing, and additional areas and forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed,” the White House announcement stated. (PR)

