Distressed vessel off Marpi Reef

On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at about 7:15pm, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a call reporting a distressed vessel off the Marpi Reef. The caller stated that they are running low on fuel and aren’t sure if they will make it to port before they run out.

At about 7:33pm, the Impact rescue boat was launched and headed toward the location of the distressed vessel. At approximately 8:09pm, the rescue boat arrived about four miles northwest of Banzai Cliff and escorted the vessel as it made its way toward the main channel.

At about 9pm, the vessel ran out of fuel at the entrance of the Main Channel, and was towed into port by the rescue boat. At about 9:15pm, the vessel was safely brought into the Smiling Cove Marina. The vessel was found to be in compliance with all boating safety equipment.

Police learned that the vessel ran out of fuel at Marpi reef and radioed another vessel near the area to ask if they had extra fuel. The other vessel gave them about five gallons of fuel to try to make it back toward Saipan.

DPS Boating Safety would like to remind boaters to always be aware of changing water and weather conditions. Make sure to complete a checklist of all safety equipment and inspect all safety gear before departing the marina. We encourage boaters to call into Channel 16 on your VHF radio when you need help. Or if you would like to report a distressed vessel, call 911 anytime to report a crime or an emergency. (PR)