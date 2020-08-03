NMA attends another virtual seminar

By
|
Posted on Aug 04 2020

Tag:
Share

In this file photo, spectators watch as the CNMI’s Jerald Castillo, center, leads the 100m race during the 2016 Micronesian Athletics Championships in Pohnpei. (Contributed Photo)

Learning never stops for Northern Marianas Athletics even at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it participated in an online seminar dubbed as “Announcers and Event Presentation Managers in Modern Era.”

NMA secretary general Robin Sapong, who attended the event that took place last July 30 and 31, said the seminar is aimed at giving the sport an opportunity to engage more its stakeholders, particularly the athletes and spectators. Over 1,500 announcers and event presentation managers from 43 countries attended the course conducted by Athletics Federation of India and supported by South Asian Athletics Federation, Oceania Athletics Association, and European Athletics.

“It’s a great and unique initiative in this current situation. The lecturers are all world-class announcer and event managers. They gave as insights on how to attract the new generation of fans,” said Sapong, who also addressed the participants as president of the OAA.

Geoff Wightman—the announcer for the athletics competitions at the 2012 London Olympics—and athletics competition director for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Chris Cohen were the keynote speakers during the seminar and shared the tools of their trade to the participants. Pierce O’Callaghan, project director for World Athletics and AFI Technical Committee chair Stanley Jones moderated the sessions.

“The take away for me is no matter what events we are organizing—whether we are running a grassroots level competition to a major championship—we must ensure that we provide an atmosphere that focuses on athletes’ experience. It must be well-planned and executed to encourage our athletes and fans to continue participating in our sport,” the NMA official added.

Northern Marianas Athletics coach Lia Rangamar demonstrates to students the proper way of doing the javelin throw before kicking off the qualifying tournament for last year’s All Schools meet at the Oleai Sports Complex. (Contributed Photo)

Meanwhile, World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe recognized the need for an innovative way to present athletics to fans, based on an early research commission by the world-sanctioning body of the sport.

Coe, according to the report posted at the AFI Media, said that the research showed that 75% of fans wanted a change and a three-quarters of those specified change around the event presentation in stadiums and television and on other screens that they engage.

“It made me realize that it is probably more important now than has even been to deliver young fans quality information in a consumable way, whether they are on hay bales at the side of the grass track or whether they’re sitting in an international stadium. The speed with which you can convey that information and bring humor occasionally are pieces great of human interactivity,” Lord Coe was quoted as saying in AFI Media.

“If the experiences we provide them is anything less that they expect, they move on very quickly. Not just to another sport but also out of sport, to music, films and other things,” he added.

The “Announcers and Event Presentation Managers in Modern Era” seminar was the third event that NMA attended virtually in the last two months. In June, the association also took part in the info session on risk management of sports events amid this pandemic and the OAA Annual Congress.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Competition officials in athletics wanted

Posted On Jul 09 2020
, By
0

NMA receives info on risk assessment for staging event

Posted On Jun 25 2020
, By
0

NMA sets Christmas Island Relay for Dec. 28

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By
0

NMA’s Sapong gets recognition from IAAF

Posted On Aug 02 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 4, 2020, 7:59 PM
Clear
Clear
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune