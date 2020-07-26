District Court resumes regular hours

By
|
Posted on Jul 27 2020

Tag:
Share

Effective today, Monday, the U.S. District Court for the NMI will resume regular business hours at the new U.S. Courthouse building in Gualo Rai as part of a phased approach to reopening the courthouse to the public. Its business hours are 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, except on legal holidays. The intake counter at the clerk’s office closes during the lunch hour from 12pm to 1pm and at 4:30pm each business day.

In an order last Friday, Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said she issued the new order after having weighed the right of public access to the court against the need to protect the health and safety of the public. While the COVID-19 threat continues to exist, Manglona said it appears that the movement restrictions, home isolation, and social distancing measures implemented across the CNMI have minimized the spread of the disease.

There have been 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, with two deaths. Right now, based on a five-color Community Vulnerability Risk Levels, the CNMI is at Level Blue, which is just a step from the safest level, which is Green.

To maintain social distancing, Manglona said a limited number of members of the public will be admitted to attend open court proceedings.

Manglona said anyone entering the building must wear a face mask, sanitize their hands upon entering, and exercise social distancing (stay 6 feet apart from others).

Court security will deny entry to anyone who is not wearing face masks; anyone who has been diagnosed with an active case of COVID-19, or has had direct contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with an active case of COVID-19 and has not subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

The court security will also deny entry to anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine or self-isolate by any doctor, hospital, or health agency in the last 14 days or has not subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

The court security will deny entry anyone who has experienced the following symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control has identified as possible signs of COVID-19 in the last 14 days:

– Fever or chills
– Cough
– Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
– Persistent pain or pressure in chest
– New confusion
– Inability to wake or stay awake
– Bluish lips or face
– Fatigue
– Muscle or body aches
– Headache
– New loss of taste or smell
– Sore throat
– Congestion or runny nose
– Nausea or vomiting
– Diarrhea

Manglona said individuals prevented from entering the building will be provided contact information for the court and all tenants of the courthouse so that they may attempt to conduct their business by phone or other remote means.

As for court proceedings, Manglona said the court will resume normal operations, subject to restrictions.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

District
0

District Court to move to Gualo Rai Monday

Posted On Jul 24 2020
, By

Temporary closure of District Court from physical access, other restriction extended

Posted On Apr 06 2020
, By
0

Manglona limits District Court access, reduces operations

Posted On Mar 18 2020
, By

District Court opts for certified question

Posted On Feb 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 27, 2020, 7:22 PM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune