Salary of PSS officials reduced

The proposed reduction in the salaries of Public School System officials and school administrators that the Board of Education earlier approved is now in effect.

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada said the salary adjustment that goes with the newly approved organizational chart was implemented last July 6.

The BOE approved the revised organizational chart last June 4, abolishing the titles of four associate commissioners and, in effect, significantly reduced the salaries of PSS officials and school administrators.

“Whoever is receiving over $55,000 will go down to $55,000. Whoever is receiving below $55,000 will remain wherever they are at,” Ada said.

The salary adjustment for principals and vice principals will be implemented this month.

With the new plan, PSS aims to save $1 million a year.

Ada said the salaries of teachers and school support staff were not adjusted, but their work hours per pay period were reduced from 80 to 64.

The revised organizational chart retains one associate commissioner and Kimo Rosario has been appointed to the position. He will oversee the PSS services program, including the Office on Accountability, Research and Evaluation, Office of Curriculum and Instruction and Student Support Services. Rosario is no longer the PSS Finance director, but he will still oversee finance/payroll/ procurement and supply, the Pupil Transportation Office, Facilities and Development Management, Child Nutrition Program and School Environment.

Based on the revised organizational chart, the education commissioner now has direct supervision over school principals, the human resources office, federal programs, all grants, Instructional Technology/Distance Education, State Infrastructure Technology, Family and Community Engagement, and the special evaluation program.

In addition, the commissioner now has the responsibility to oversee school administrators and conduct annual performance evaluations, as well as to stay abreast of current events in school.

Ada said the revised chart aims to stabilize the functions, roles and responsibilities of PSS programs.