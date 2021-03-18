‘Divert delay disappointing but US govt’s challenges are clear’

Torres says CNMI needs enough construction workers due to many road, school projects
By
|
Posted on Mar 19 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is disappointed with the delay in the U.S. Air Force’s divert facility construction project on Tinian, but said he understands the challenges the U.S. government is going through, especially when it comes to the lack of construction workers.

In an interview with reporters last Friday at the Office of the Governor’s conference room, Torres said the U.S. government has the same challenges regarding the divert airfield project that the CNMI is going through in terms of the availability of available labor.

The governor said he just want to make sure that the divert airfield project is still a U.S. government priority even if it extends or delays it for one year.

“As far as I know, it’s delayed but is still a priority, a top priority,” he said, adding he is hoping the U.S. government would continue to move forward with the project and expedite it even early next year.

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds recently confirmed that the initial bids for the divert facility construction project exceeded the U.S. government’s estimate and procurement level, which means the construction project will not likely begin until 2022.

King-Hinds said the resulting delay is not surprising, given that they warned the U.S. Department of Defense early on in their discussions about the challenges regarding limited housing on Tinian and the need to import labor, among many other issues that will impact the cost of construction because of the island’s location and certain labor policies.

CPA, the CNMI government, and the U.S. Department of Defense signed a 40-year lease agreement for the project in May 2019. In fact, CPA has already received the lump-sum payment of $21.9 million for the lease. The deal will allow the Air Force to build an alternative landing site for its planes—a divert airfield—on Tinian in case the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam is inaccessible due to war or calamities.

Torres said even the CNMI has many challenges in getting enough manpower for a lot of construction projects.

“We’re building Route 35, the Bird Island inner-island connection, we have the Airport Road, Obyan Road, the Industry Road, Beach Road. So just that alone…” said Torres, adding that they have also Public School System’s building of campuses and the Northern Marianas College.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to be built. I hope that by the time [we start these projects] we will have construction workers to address our immediate recovery plan,” the governor said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘Safeguard health care access in US territories

Posted On Mar 19 2021
, By
0

‘Haaland confirmation important for US territories

Posted On Mar 17 2021
, By
0

DOJ pressed for equality in US territories

Posted On Mar 15 2021
, By
0

US sues Saipan physician for alleged violation of controlled drugs statute

Posted On Mar 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Community Briefs - March 9, 2021

Posted On Mar 09 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 19, 2021, 9:18 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:21 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune