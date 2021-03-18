Marianas Irrigation & Landscape provides best products and service

Marianas Irrigation & Landscape encourages customers to get a quote on all their equipment. Here are samples of their Echo and Shindaiwa products. (Contributed Photo)

For five years, Marianas Irrigation & Landscape in Guam has been in the business of improvement—your surroundings, productivity, value of property, environment, beautify your home, and strengthen the image of your business. Owned by Dave Crisostomo and Ray Sudo, they initially serviced various golf courses and hotels through their wholesale line.

“…but August last year, they opened up a new door and started operations in the retail department… at Marianas Irrigation & Landscape, we strive to provide nothing but the best of products and services. We want to continue to build trust with each of our customers and ensure their satisfaction,” said Crisostomo, who is Marianas Irrigation & Landscape’s CEO, while Sudo is the general manager.

“We provide maintenance services for products along with other small engine repairs, licensed to sell pesticide and herbicide, and are able to ship merchandise throughout our neighboring outer islands,” Crisostomo added.

Marianas Irrigation & Landscape is located in Barrigada Heights, Guam and provides topnotch equipment such as Echo and Shindaiwa retail services for lawn equipment which include, bush-cutters, commercial backpack blowers and handheld blowers, chainsaws, pressure washers, generators, trim lines/blades, and various accessories for our units. Their products have a manufacturer’s warranty for up to five years, dependent upon unit type and use both for residential and commercial.

Marianas Irrigation & Landscape Guam ships high quality landscaping equipment to Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Yap, Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei, Marshall Islands, Palau, and the Caroline Islands. (Contributed Photo)

According to Sudo, they got into this business because landscaping equipment was somewhat scarce in Guam. “We have limited vendors with high price tags. Marianas Irrigation provides competitive prices and equipment services for Guam and our sister islands , the CNMI …On Saipan, we have done worked for Lao Lao Bay Golf Course and Tropex Garden Company,” he said.

“Customer satisfaction is our No. 1 priority and we listen to our clients and their needs in order to help them decide which product or service would be best suited for them. We practice sales integrity and true customer care as customary for our familial traditions. Here in Guam and throughout the Marianas, we understand the importance of taking care of each other. It’s not just sales, it is sales integrity because are here to help you take care of your home,” he added

Marianas Irrigation & Landscape Guam ships to Saipan, Tinian Rota, Yap, Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei, Marshall Islands, Palau, and the Caroline Islands. They are open from Monday to Saturday, 9am-6pm, and Sundays, 11am-4pm. For more information, call (671) 735-744 or email: marianasirrigation@gmail.com/dwc0961@gmail.com/rdnlsi@gmail.com.

