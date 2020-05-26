Division of Energy reopens with limited resumption of programs

The Division of Energy has reopened its office at Building 1337 Ascencion Drive on Capital Hill and the limited resumption of program services beginning yesterday, May 26, 2020, from 7:30am to 4:30pm, except during lunch hours, weekends, and legal holidays.  The Energy office will remain open during austerity Fridays.  However, before visiting the Energy office, we strongly and highly recommend to first contact the Energy Office at (670) 664-4480/01 to schedule an appointment.

In addition, the Division of Energy will implement necessary measures and follow current and available government health and safety guidance and resources to protect the community and our staff from the significant and continuing imminent threat of harm to our people and environment posed by the COVID-19 and to stop the spread.

Additionally, the Division of Energy also wishes to announce program information updates regarding the following programs:

STATE ENERGY PROGRAM

Appliance Rebate Program
The Division of Energy is granting time-extensions to all residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the redemption of fiscal year 2020 Appliance Rebate Vouchers issued this year as follows:

Island Location Voucher Redemption Expiration Date:

Saipan residents June 8, 2020 – ALL VOUCHERS
Tinian residents June 23, 2020 – ALL VOUCHERS
Rota residents June 23, 2020 – ALL VOUCHERS

Appliance Rebate Vouchers must be redeemed and processed on or before the respective dates stated above.  All Appliance Rebate Vouchers that remain unused after the respective dates above will be deemed null and void.
No further extensions will be granted due to the end date of the SEP grant’s period of performance of Sept. 30, 2020.

WEATHERIZATION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Division of Energy wishes to inform all approved applicants awaiting program services and applicants with pending applications are requested to contact Alexandro M. Castro, Jr., Residential Energy auditor, at (670) 664-4481/4484, for additional information regarding the status of applications, or other program information.

The Division of Energy will announce additional information and updates on program services once it becomes available. (PR)

