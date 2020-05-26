Mount Carmel School aims to resume face-to-face classes in new school year

By
|
Posted on May 27 2020

Tag:
Share

File photo shows a Mount Carmel School class. (MCS)

Mount Carmel School announced this week that it is aiming to safely resume face-to-face classes for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

“The safety of our school family is of paramount importance,” said school president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero. “That is why we have been working closely with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and other educational professionals to develop safety protocols to resume face-to-face classes next year.”

Over the summer, school officials will work to ensure that the campus and classrooms will be safe for everyone. This will include retrofitting campus facilities to protect students and employees, regularly cleaning and disinfecting common surfaces, securing appropriate personal protective equipment for employees, training faculty and staff in mitigation and response protocols, exploring various options to hold face-to-face sessions while maintaining social distancing, and updating standard operating procedures to align with best practices in health and medicine.

The school also announced that it would improve its current online learning program, should student safety require a hybrid approach that blends online learning with face-to-face learning. “When we transitioned to online learning this year, we were blessed by our robust digital infrastructure that was effectively utilized by many teachers who had been certified, in one way or another, in education technology,” Deleon Guerrero noted. However, he said there is always room for improvement. “If we continue online learning, we will increase interaction between teachers and students by expanding the number of live synchronous sessions held.”

In addition, the school’s teachers are currently reviewing a wide range of e-textbooks to use next year and are exploring other online and digital learning tools to make online learning easier and more engaging for students. The school’s administration is also working with the CNMI Public School System Federal Programs Office to use funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to acquire additional digital equipment, upgrade the school’s network, and provide training for teachers.

In addition to these measures, the school highlighted several initiatives to help families struggling financially. These initiatives include further discounting the Early Bird Registration from $200 to $100 per child (normally $400) for students registered by July 1; reducing monthly tuition by extending payment plans from 10 months to 12 months; continuing the school’s scholarship and financial aid program; and not raising tuition levels for the upcoming school year.

To learn more about Mount Carmel School, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Mount Carmel School’s 2nd quarter President’s List

Posted On Jan 28 2019
, By
0

Mount Carmel School’s 2nd quarter President’s List and Honor Roll

Posted On Jan 25 2019
, By
0

SIS sweeps Mt. Carmel

Posted On Dec 12 2018
, By

Mount Carmel School reopens after Yutu

Posted On Nov 16 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 27, 2020, 6:28 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune