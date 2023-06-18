DMS promotes 138 Tottots to high school

Share











Sending their Class of 2023 Tottots to a new chapter in their lives and into high school, Dandan Middle School promoted 138 eighth graders during their promotion ceremony at their location in Dandan last June 5.

Leading their class was valedictorian and Board of Education awardee Ysharei Sanje and salutatorian and Commissioner Awardee Reese Tolentino.

Sanje was also the recipient of six other awards: the English Language Arts Award, the Mathematics Award, the Science Award, the Social Studies Award, Chamorro-Carolinian Language Heritage Studies Award and the CTE Award.

The Leadership award was given to Angelina Camacho, and the Most Improved Award was awarded to recipient Kian Gozun. Jeremiah Roberto took the Tottot Award. Billie Inabo Pangelinan was the recipient of the Physical Education Award, and Vinora Rabago was awarded the Leadership Corps Award.

During his brief remarks, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada encouraged the students to be flexible, and never stop learning and growing, and keep moving forward.

“Your experiences both good and bad will define you as an individual. Today all of you guys will receive a certificate as a reward for your hard work, good effort…and your desire to progress. Today you are all recognized all of you are recognized, for you accomplishments,” he said. “Some of you guys will become lawyers, some of you guys will become doctors. Whatever you guys choose, do it to the very best of your abilities. …[If] you want to be a chiba [goat] farmer, be the best chiba farmer in the Marianas.”