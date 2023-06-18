3 NMI students named to UAF honors lists

FAIRBANKS, AK—The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the spring 2023 semester, including three students from the CNMI. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.

Both Francine Rago and Carla Dael Sablan of Saipan were named to the Chancellor’s List, while Caitlin Denise Rita King, also of Saipan, was named to the Dean’s List.

Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list.

UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.

Visit the UAF news website for the full spring 2023 honors lists. (PR)

