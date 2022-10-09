Docomo Pacific sponsors Rota’s 2022 Bisita Luta Festival

From left, Shane Deleon Guerrero, CNMI retail manager, Docomo Pacific; Brent Deleon Guerrero, CNMI brand manager, Docomo Pacific; Nicole Babauta, CNMI consumer sales manager, Docomo Pacific; Pauline Johnson, CNMI general manager, Docomo Pacific; Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig; Taylor Hocog, CNMI Customer Service representative, Docomo Pacific; and Aubrey Hocog, special assistant for Programs & Grants, Rota Mayor’s Office. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Docomo Pacific, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, proudly sponsored the 2022 Rota Bisita Luta Festival that took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8.

Bisita Luta (“Visit Rota”) is an annual three-day festival inviting visitors from the Marianas to the island of Rota to celebrate the island’s beauty and unique local culture. The festival consisted of various events, including a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Chamorro Village Learning Center, a fishing derby, a concert, and competitions for food and dance. As it was Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig’s final year in his administration, this year’s event was one of the biggest.

“Thank you Docomo Pacific for the generous donation for the people of Rota. We appreciate all the help and support you guys have provided for this year’s fiesta. Un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase,” said Atalig/

Docomo Pacific is proud to lend its resources to support this fantastic local event.  In addition to a monetary donation of $5,000, Docomo Pacific representatives flew down to show support and partake in the community festivities, activate a festival booth, and showcase some of our latest products and services. We remain committed to supporting activities that foster cultural education, reinforce traditions and create a sense of belonging in the community. (Docomo Pacific)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

