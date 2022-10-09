Heavy rains possible this week—NWS

By
|
Posted on Oct 10 2022

Tag:
Share

Heavy rainfall is possible this week on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point.

NWS said that a developing monsoon trough and moderate surge combined with a possible tropical disturbance is expected to bring heavy rain to the Marianas from Tuesday to Friday.

A monsoon trough is currently in place across the Marianas, with easterly winds over Tinian and Saipan and south to west winds for Guam and Rota. The monsoon trough looks to remain fairly stationary over the next several days, then drift northward as weak circulations develop and move west-northwestward, dragging the trough with them. Early to midweek this week, a modest surge is expected over the region, resulting in increasing convection. This surge and associated increased moisture looks to maintain moderate to heavy showers across the Marianas through the remainder of the week.

Regardless, the developing situation looks very favorable for locally heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding across the Marianas.

Residents need to closely monitor this developing situation.

If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and riverbanks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially if living in low-lying areas.

This outlook will be updated over the next few days with additional information, or cancelled if the situation changes. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

NWS warns of potentially heavy rainfall this week

Posted On Jul 27 2020
, By

NWS warns of a drought period in the CNMI

Posted On Mar 20 2020
, By

NWS monitoring NI volcanoes

Posted On Jan 14 2020
, By
0

NWS warns of strong rip currents

Posted On Dec 27 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 10, 2022, 6:14 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune