Heavy rains possible this week—NWS

Heavy rainfall is possible this week on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point.

NWS said that a developing monsoon trough and moderate surge combined with a possible tropical disturbance is expected to bring heavy rain to the Marianas from Tuesday to Friday.

A monsoon trough is currently in place across the Marianas, with easterly winds over Tinian and Saipan and south to west winds for Guam and Rota. The monsoon trough looks to remain fairly stationary over the next several days, then drift northward as weak circulations develop and move west-northwestward, dragging the trough with them. Early to midweek this week, a modest surge is expected over the region, resulting in increasing convection. This surge and associated increased moisture looks to maintain moderate to heavy showers across the Marianas through the remainder of the week.

Regardless, the developing situation looks very favorable for locally heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding across the Marianas.

Residents need to closely monitor this developing situation.

If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and riverbanks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially if living in low-lying areas.

This outlook will be updated over the next few days with additional information, or cancelled if the situation changes. (Saipan Tribune)