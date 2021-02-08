Docomo Pacific tests driverless concept

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, tests new driverless concept cart “SC-1” (manufactured by Sony Corp.), powered by Docomo Pacific 5G.

The New Concept Cart SC-1, which leverages 5G mobile technologies for various remotely controlled functions, was remotely driven from a cockpit in Japan, over 1500 miles away from Guam. The demonstration was conducted using Docomo Pacific’s 5G network and is part of the Docomo 5G Open Lab Guam project. Results of the trial will be used to verify data transmission and operational performance required to remotely control the cart from a long distance via the extra-high speed, large capacity, low latency and massive-device connectivity of Docomo Pacific’s First to 5G network.

The New Concept Cart SC-1 is a highly conceptual vehicle that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies developed by Sony. Image sensors that exceed human vision are mounted on the vehicle’s front, rear and both sides to provide the remote driver with high-quality video of the surrounding area. High-quality video is also presented to on-board passengers, for example, as if they are viewing the surrounding areas through windows. The SC-1 boasts 4K digital-sign panels on its exterior that can be used to display advertisements and other content in high-quality resolution making it an ideal moving billboard. The video showcasing our live demonstration can be found here:

“The live demonstration has been a result of NTT DOCOMO’s strong partnership with Sony Corp. Today was an astounding success of showcasing how, through our 5G network, the driverless cart was remotely controlled from Japan. We will continue to conduct research on the future opportunities made available through this technology,” said Docomo Pacific Transport Network director Shingo Aihara.

“Docomo Pacific is the first and only telecommunication services provider in the Marianas to offer 5G. Customers can try our 5G network today on the Apple iPhone 12 series and Samsung Galaxy S20 series handsets. Our current 5G hotspots spots for Guam are at Skinner Plaza and at Ypao Beach Park. On Saipan, at Paseo de Marianas,” said Docomo Pacific Marketing, Enterprise Business Unit director Nathan Denight.

About Sony Corp.

Sony Corp. is a leading manufacturer of audio, video, imaging, game, communications, key device and information technology products for the consumer and professional markets. With its music, pictures, computer entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world. Sony Global Web Site: www.sony.net.

About Docomo Pacific

Docomo Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator. Headquartered in Tamuning, Guam, Docomo Pacific is the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Named Guam’s most reliable network, based on GWS’ 2019 OneScore ranking. We are also the five-time winner of Pika’s Best of Guam and four-time winner of Best of The Pacific. DOCOMO PACIFIC is dedicated to bringing you and your family closer to the things that matter most. Get to know more about what makes us “Better Together” at www.docomopacific.com. (PR)