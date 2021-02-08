Super Bowl tradition continues amid pandemic

Share











Jacob Villagomez did not know if establishments on Saipan’s will be hosting Super Bowl LV parties.

They did and Villagomez and hundreds of football fans on island who spent their Monday morning watching Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dethrone the Kansas Chiefs were thankful for the opportunity to continue their annual tradition.

“I’ve been watching the Super Bowl for nearly two decades and this year I thought we won’t able to watch it with my friends. It’s only a few days ago that I and my friends found out that there will be Super Bowl shows on island and we’re very fortunate to have this opportunity,” said Villagomez.

The San Vicente resident watched the Super Bowl LV at the Hyatt Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Saipan where nearly 40 gridiron fans witnessed Brady lead the Bucs to a 31-9 rout of the Chiefs.

“We could have hosted more people if not for the pandemic and the restrictions in place. But, we’re sold out in all our hosted bars and establishments and we’re very pleased with the turnout and happy for football fans that their able continue this tradition,” said Guy Pudney, resident manager of MARPAC, which sponsored the Super Bowl party at Hyatt and four other bars/restaurants on island.

Former CNMI football player and coach John Blanco said the Super Bowl LV party gave him the chance to enjoy watching the sport dear to him with his friends and fellow gridiron fans, again and he thanked the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force for making this opportunity or even “luxury” possible.

“We have the pandemic under control so we are able to hold events like this and we have the task force to thank for and all the people working hard to make sure that we are safe here,” Blanco said.

Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez was also among the attendees in the Super Bowl LV party at the Hyatt and commended the community for cooperating with the government’s call to practice safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’re very fortunate that at this time of the pandemic we’re able to have events like this. That’s because of our front-liners and government leaders who are working to ensure our safety and of course the entire community for following safety protocols. Please continue to be vigilant and follow the 3 Ws—wash your hands, wear your masks, and watch your distance,” Villagomez said.

Villagomez also appealed to the community to participate in the CNMI’s COVID-19 vaccination program.