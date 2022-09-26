Docomo Pacific’s next Tech Talks webinar series on Sept. 30

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific will host its next Tech Talks webinar titled “Visibility, Security, and Control. Take Charge of Your Network” on Friday, Sept. 30.

This free webinar will focus on Managed Wi-Fi and how businesses can take charge of their network by unlocking features for increased visibility, reliable security, and better ability to control their network. To share critical information on this business solution, Docomo Pacific partnered with Plume to bring this webinar to life featuring their product management and customer solutions experts.

The topics include:

• Managed Wi-Fi explained

• The digital transformation movement to future proof your business

• Key benefits of Managed Wi-Fi including business insights, analytics, and success

• Ongoing industry trends

• The future of Wi-Fi network in the next 10 years

Featured speakers include Seth Kaplan, senior director of Product Management, Plume; Adam Thompson, principal customer solutions engineer, Plume; Russell Ocampo, Enterprise Marketing senior manager, Docomo Pacific; Clea San Nicolas, and Segment Marketing manager, Docomo Pacific.

Kaplan is a senior director of Product Management at Plume Design, Inc. He has been with Plume for almost two years bringing innovative product solutions to businesses globally. Before Plume, Kaplan worked at Sonos, Inc. as director of Business Development-Strategic Initiative, director of Global Business Planning, and senior manager FP&A: Marketing & Director-To-Consumer. His experience remains surrounded by technology and manufacturing, building better business processes for strategic development and economic growth.

Thompson is a principal customer solutions engineer with Plume. He has been with Plume since 2020 and has held various roles within the engineering organization. Thompson supports the pre-sales opportunities for direct sales in North America and Channel Partners worldwide. Before joining Plume, he held positions at Charter Communications, Verizon Communications, and XO Communications. When not at Plume, he enjoys time with his family, skiing, riding motorcycles, and golfing in Colorado.

The Docomo Pacific Business Tech Talks webinar series is available to everyone and is free of charge. The next event will occur on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 9am to 10am CHST via Docomo Pacific’s MAX Meeting platform.

To register, please visit: https://info.docomopacific.com/techtalks.

Docomo Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator. Headquartered in Tamuning, Guam, Docomo Pacific is the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Docomo Pacific is the six-time winner of Best of The Pacific. Docomo Pacific is dedicated to bringing you and your family closer to the things that matter most. Get to know more about what makes us “Better Together” www.docomopacific.com. (PR)