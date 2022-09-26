Chamber meeting on Oct. 5 to discuss BOOST program

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2022
Share

Saipan Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hosting of their monthly general membership meeting that will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Queens Hall, Kensington Hotel.

The Chamber is excited to announce that they will be presenting the Board of Directors nominations, election dates, how many votes are allowed per membership, and many more.

In addition, guest speakers will be in to discuss the launching of the 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign and how you are able to be a partner to bring joy to a child this Christmas.

Lastly, the Chamber will have a special presentation in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, administrator of grants John Arroyo, and the SBDC network on Saipan director Nadine Deleon Guerrero, to discuss further about the BOOST Program and the extended deadline.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at 12 noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. The Chamber is accepting reservations, to reserve or for more information, please contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com.

The Chamber is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, family, and community succeed as one.

For more information or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, visit online at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the 4th Floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune