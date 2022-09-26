Chamber meeting on Oct. 5 to discuss BOOST program

Share











Saipan Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hosting of their monthly general membership meeting that will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Queens Hall, Kensington Hotel.

The Chamber is excited to announce that they will be presenting the Board of Directors nominations, election dates, how many votes are allowed per membership, and many more.

In addition, guest speakers will be in to discuss the launching of the 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign and how you are able to be a partner to bring joy to a child this Christmas.

Lastly, the Chamber will have a special presentation in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, administrator of grants John Arroyo, and the SBDC network on Saipan director Nadine Deleon Guerrero, to discuss further about the BOOST Program and the extended deadline.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at 12 noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. The Chamber is accepting reservations, to reserve or for more information, please contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com.

The Chamber is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, family, and community succeed as one.

For more information or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, visit online at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the 4th Floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413). (PR)