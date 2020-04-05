DOCOMO revitalizes Minachom Atdao pavilion

The Minachom Atdao pavilion was recently revitalized by DOCOMO PACIFIC. (Contributed Photo)

DOCOMO PACIFIC, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications and entertainment, has revitalized the Minachom Atdao pavilion, Saipan’s largest and most utilized public pavilion.

The company truly believes that corporate responsibility extends beyond the vital telecommunication products and services it offers. Amid the global health crisis, the company’s commitment to the community remains.

Being that the Minachom Atdao pavilion a beautiful space for people to gather in, from corporate functions like the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Corporate Challenge to island events extended to guest abroad like the Tagaman Triathlon, DOCOMO PACIFIC did not hesitate when the opportunity to contribute resources was presented.

From community events to family celebrations and fundraisers, the company’s Better Together promise serves as the foundation for it all. While gatherings are temporarily prohibited to stop the spread of COVID-19, one day, the sun will set on the pandemic and the people of the CNMI will be able to happily reunite in this beautiful space again. DOCOMO PACIFIC’s resources were dedicated to ensure that the space is safe and ready for that day.

“We will always remain committed to our community that we serve, as they have remained committed to us. Our islands are small, but our hearts are big and when we come together, we can make a big difference in our community. In these most difficult times, let this work of progress encourage us all that brighter days are to come and that we are not in this alone,” said DOCOMO PACIFIC general manager Pauline Johnson.

The month-long revitalization and repair of the Minachom Atdao consisted of the removal and scrapping of damaged paint job, a totally new applied coat of paint throughout the entire structure, counter re-tiling, restoration and re-pouring of all cracks and planters box and an added recycling garbage disposal in partnership with the Micronesian Island Nature Alliance.

In times of uncertainty, DOCOMO PACIFIC remains committed to the people it serves and will continue to find ways to promote the beautiful islands and its people.

DOCOMO PACIFIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator. Headquartered in Tamuning, Guam, DOCOMO PACIFIC is the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. As the four-time winner of Pika’s Best of Guam and three-time winner of Best of The Pacific, DOCOMO PACIFIC is dedicated to bringing you and your family closer to the things that matter most. Get to know more about what makes us “Better Together” at www.docomopacific.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

