Public warned of rip currents today

By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2020
The public is being warned of a high risk of rip currents through this afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous and frequent rip currents will be occurring along east facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota through Monday afternoon.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong rip currents will be life threatening along east facing reefs. If you become caught in a rip current, stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. (PR)

