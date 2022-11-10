Docomo sponsors 41st Annual Japan Autumn Festival

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, the regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, & entertainment, is a sponsor of the 41st Annual Japan Autumn Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Joseph Flores Beach Park (formerly Ypao Beach Park).

The Japan Club of Guam is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. JCG has become a vital member of our island’s community by establishing supporting relationships between our local community and the tourism industry. The Japan Autumn Festival is the largest and most well-known JCG event where visitors of all ages get together to celebrate traditional Japanese cuisine, entertainment, dances, and more.

“After two years of cancellations caused by COVID-19, we are proud to bring back this much-anticipated event. The Japan Club of Guam would like to show our appreciation to the people of Guam and invite everyone to this special occasion for entertainment, games, and food. Thank you, Docomo Pacific, for supporting this year’s festival,” said Aoki Kazumi, chairman of the Japan Club of Guam.

The JCG is proud and appreciative that the autumn festival’s proceeds will be contributed and donated to the Japanese School of Guam. For more information on the festival, email JCG at offce@guamjpc.org or call 671-646-8066. (PR)